Peotone Verizon robbery may be linked to others

Two Kankakee men accused of robbing the Peotone Verizon Wireless store on Thursday could be part of a group believed to have been involved in robberies as far away as the Rockford area. Tevin S. Willilams, 25, and Tavares L. Thomas, 27, were arrested near Mallaney's Carstar on U.S. Route 45/52 after they crashed their car in a field off North 1000E Road near the Prairie Materials quarry.

