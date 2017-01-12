Park board approves bonds at higher i...

Park board approves bonds at higher interest rate

12 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal/Sunday Journal

Left with only one option, the Kankakee Valley Park District on Thursday unanimously approved a $908,000 bond issue that will ultimately cost taxpayers $334,000 in interest. The park board, facing an earlier rejection from the Kankakee School District that night, is going to borrow from a Georgia-based financial firm, First Southern Solutions, at a higher interest rate.

