Park board approves bonds at higher interest rate

Left with only one option, the Kankakee Valley Park District on Thursday unanimously approved a $908,000 bond issue that will ultimately cost taxpayers $334,000 in interest. The park board, facing an earlier rejection from the Kankakee School District that night, is going to borrow from a Georgia-based financial firm, First Southern Solutions, at a higher interest rate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.