Paint for a cause

Love to paint? Love great causes? Feed Arts and Cultural Center, 259 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, will have the perfect mix Thursday night. Kankakee County Center Against Sexual Assault will host its first Painting for Prevention event 6 to 8 p.m. Check-in and registration will start at 5:30 p.m. The event will be a fundraiser in support of local sexual assault prevention programs.

