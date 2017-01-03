New jewelry store opening in Bradley

Tina Smith makes finishing preparations Wednesday afternoon, prior to next weekend's grand opening celebration of Broadway Jewelry & Rare Coins in Bradley. The store opened Dec. 28. Broadway Jewelry & Rare Coins , 953 W. Broadway St., opened on Dec. 28 and the store is co-owned by Andrew Reiber, of Bourbonnais, and Steve Harrison, of Tinley Park .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.