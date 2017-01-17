Morning Star pastor calls upon the community

Moriah Bridgeforth, an Olivet Nazarene University student from Robbins, bows her head while JoJo Sayson leads a prayer for healing at the Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Interfaith Prayer Breakfast at the Quality Inn and Suites in Bradley. Andrea Fears and Erron Smith, members of the House of Prayer in Kankakee, sing "Lift Every Voice and Sing" at the start of the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Interfaith Prayer Breakfast Monday morning at the Quality Inn & Suites in Bradley.

