Midland States Bancorp to buy Centrue
Two banks with Kankakee County locations will soon become one as news on Thursday broke that Midland States Bancorp is acquiring Centrue Bank for an estimated $175.1 million. A longtime member of the local community, Centrue has 20 bank branches located primarily in northern Illinois.
