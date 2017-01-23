Man pleads guilty of rape, gets 30 years
A man charged with raping two Kankakee women in 2015 pleaded guilty on Monday and will serve 85 percent of a 30-year sentence, half of what he potentially faced. Tyler L. Allen was arrested several days after the attacks occurred within hours of one another on Aug. 6, 2015.
