Major projects boost county's economic outlook
Road work on South Schuyler Avenue at Station Street in downtown Kankakee was part of Aqua Illinois' process of installing new water lines. The new $46 million Interstate 57 interchange under construction at 6000N Road is "25-30 percent complete" and on target to be finished by late 2018.
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|David Gandy
|52 min
|Mz Thang
|1
|Has anyone been on the jerry springer show?
|Nov '16
|Jon Procter
|2
|Prosecutor sought for Towne
|Nov '16
|Lol
|1
|Kankakee alderwoman announces run for mayor
|Nov '16
|Lol
|1
|Wired Arrow POACHERS (Dec '14)
|Nov '16
|Guardian7
|34
|Kankakee
|Nov '16
|Lol
|1
|Police are demons
|Oct '16
|Daniel
|1
