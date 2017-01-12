Live life fully before it is lost

Keenan Shontice Sykes Jr., the son of Crystal Jean Smith and Keenan Shontice Sykes of Kankakee, was the first baby born in Kankakee County in 2016. Another 1,465 newborns followed over the course of the year, and births outnumbered deaths by 199 in the county last year.

