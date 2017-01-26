Kankakee school district wants to ins...

Kankakee school district wants to install turf on athletic fields

3 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal/Sunday Journal

After years of debate, the Kankakee school district is on the cusp of installing turf on the athletic facilities at Kankakee High School. The project - which likely would be completed in multiple phases - has been bandied about for the last decade, but the district has been hamstrung by financial constraints.

