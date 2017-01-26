Kankakee school district wants to install turf on athletic fields
After years of debate, the Kankakee school district is on the cusp of installing turf on the athletic facilities at Kankakee High School. The project - which likely would be completed in multiple phases - has been bandied about for the last decade, but the district has been hamstrung by financial constraints.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Add your comments below
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr smith
|Jan 20
|Curious
|1
|Review: Laborers Local 751 (Jan '15)
|Jan 16
|LaRue Benigh
|7
|David Gandy
|Jan 14
|Mz Thang
|1
|Has anyone been on the jerry springer show?
|Nov '16
|Jon Procter
|2
|Prosecutor sought for Towne
|Nov '16
|Lol
|1
|Kankakee alderwoman announces run for mayor
|Nov '16
|Lol
|1
|Wired Arrow POACHERS (Dec '14)
|Nov '16
|Guardian7
|34
Find what you want!
Search Kankakee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC