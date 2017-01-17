KAMEG search nets guns, drugs

Agents of Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group recovered four handguns and drugs during a search of a house in the 200 block of North Greenwood Avenue in Kankakee at 5:51 a.m. on Saturday. Hill was charged with two counts of possession of a firearm with no valid FOID card and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver within 1,000 feet of a church.

