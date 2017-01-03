KAMEG arrests 4

Four people were arrested by agents of Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group after suspected crack cocaine, prescription pills, drug paraphernalia and cash were found during a search of a home in the 800 South Myrtle Avenue on Dec. 28. Calvin C. Wright, 30, was charged with two counts for delivery of a controlled substance . A judge set his bond at $50,000.

