Judge pauses on petition for Towne pr...

Judge pauses on petition for Towne prosecutor

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Times

A Kankakee judge delayed action Wednesday on an attorney's request to appoint a special prosecutor to look into expenditures by former La Salle County State's Attorney Brian Towne. Julie Ajster filed a petition in court Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kankakee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Has anyone been on the jerry springer show? Nov '16 Jon Procter 2
News Prosecutor sought for Towne Nov '16 Lol 1
News Kankakee alderwoman announces run for mayor Nov '16 Lol 1
Wired Arrow POACHERS (Dec '14) Nov '16 Guardian7 34
Kankakee Nov '16 Lol 1
Police are demons Oct '16 Daniel 1
Review: Shift Rite Transmissions (Feb '10) Oct '16 Yomom 6
See all Kankakee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kankakee Forum Now

Kankakee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kankakee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Kankakee, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,839 • Total comments across all topics: 277,898,120

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC