Inmate pleads guilty to attacking guard
Cordarryl Stevenson, the Cook County inmate who attacked a correctional officer in Kankakee while he was housed here, on Monday pleaded guilty in exchange for a 15-year sentence. Stevenson, 27, who is awaiting trial on two separate cases for armed robbery and aggravated battery in Cook County, also is accused of taking a cellblock in the Cook County jail hostage as he stabbed a fellow inmate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Add your comments below
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr smith
|Jan 20
|Curious
|1
|Review: Laborers Local 751 (Jan '15)
|Jan 16
|LaRue Benigh
|7
|David Gandy
|Jan 14
|Mz Thang
|1
|Has anyone been on the jerry springer show?
|Nov '16
|Jon Procter
|2
|Prosecutor sought for Towne
|Nov '16
|Lol
|1
|Kankakee alderwoman announces run for mayor
|Nov '16
|Lol
|1
|Wired Arrow POACHERS (Dec '14)
|Nov '16
|Guardian7
|34
Find what you want!
Search Kankakee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC