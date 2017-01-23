Inmate pleads guilty to attacking guard

Cordarryl Stevenson, the Cook County inmate who attacked a correctional officer in Kankakee while he was housed here, on Monday pleaded guilty in exchange for a 15-year sentence. Stevenson, 27, who is awaiting trial on two separate cases for armed robbery and aggravated battery in Cook County, also is accused of taking a cellblock in the Cook County jail hostage as he stabbed a fellow inmate.

