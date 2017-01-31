Inmate in Kankakee dead of apparent s...

Inmate in Kankakee dead of apparent suicide

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Daily Journal/Sunday Journal

Kankakee County Sheriff's officials say an Indiana man who was being held in the Jerome Combs Detention Center in Kankakee after he was arrested for bank robbery appears to have taken his own life. Terrance D. Dobbins, 36, who was arrested Jan. 20 after allegedly robbing a bank in south suburban Sauk Village, was discovered this weekend unconscious "with a bed sheet tied around his neck," sheriff's police said Monday in a press release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kankakee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dr smith Jan 20 Curious 1
Review: Laborers Local 751 (Jan '15) Jan 16 LaRue Benigh 7
David Gandy Jan 14 Mz Thang 1
Has anyone been on the jerry springer show? Nov '16 Jon Procter 2
News Prosecutor sought for Towne Nov '16 Lol 1
News Kankakee alderwoman announces run for mayor Nov '16 Lol 1
Wired Arrow POACHERS (Dec '14) Nov '16 Guardian7 34
See all Kankakee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kankakee Forum Now

Kankakee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kankakee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Kankakee, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,678 • Total comments across all topics: 278,441,386

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC