Inmate in Kankakee dead of apparent suicide
Kankakee County Sheriff's officials say an Indiana man who was being held in the Jerome Combs Detention Center in Kankakee after he was arrested for bank robbery appears to have taken his own life. Terrance D. Dobbins, 36, who was arrested Jan. 20 after allegedly robbing a bank in south suburban Sauk Village, was discovered this weekend unconscious "with a bed sheet tied around his neck," sheriff's police said Monday in a press release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Add your comments below
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr smith
|Jan 20
|Curious
|1
|Review: Laborers Local 751 (Jan '15)
|Jan 16
|LaRue Benigh
|7
|David Gandy
|Jan 14
|Mz Thang
|1
|Has anyone been on the jerry springer show?
|Nov '16
|Jon Procter
|2
|Prosecutor sought for Towne
|Nov '16
|Lol
|1
|Kankakee alderwoman announces run for mayor
|Nov '16
|Lol
|1
|Wired Arrow POACHERS (Dec '14)
|Nov '16
|Guardian7
|34
Find what you want!
Search Kankakee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC