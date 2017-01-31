Inmate in Kankakee dead of apparent suicide

Kankakee County Sheriff's officials say an Indiana man who was being held in the Jerome Combs Detention Center in Kankakee after he was arrested for bank robbery appears to have taken his own life. Terrance D. Dobbins, 36, who was arrested Jan. 20 after allegedly robbing a bank in south suburban Sauk Village, was discovered this weekend unconscious "with a bed sheet tied around his neck," sheriff's police said Monday in a press release.

