Holidays bring welcomed gifts to 3 ar...

Holidays bring welcomed gifts to 3 area lottery winners

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Journal/Sunday Journal

Christmas came a day early for Paula Bleyle, of Bourbonnais, who won $1 million on Dec. 23 through the $300,000 Cash Spectacular instant ticket she purchased at Casey's General Store, 1430 N. Convent St., Bourbonnais. Bleyle told the Illinois Lottery she plans on using her one-time payment of $600,000 to pay bills and invest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kankakee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Has anyone been on the jerry springer show? Nov '16 Jon Procter 2
News Prosecutor sought for Towne Nov '16 Lol 1
News Kankakee alderwoman announces run for mayor Nov '16 Lol 1
Wired Arrow POACHERS (Dec '14) Nov '16 Guardian7 34
Kankakee Nov '16 Lol 1
Police are demons Oct '16 Daniel 1
Review: Shift Rite Transmissions (Feb '10) Oct '16 Yomom 6
See all Kankakee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kankakee Forum Now

Kankakee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kankakee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Kankakee, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,109 • Total comments across all topics: 277,658,952

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC