Holidays bring welcomed gifts to 3 area lottery winners
Christmas came a day early for Paula Bleyle, of Bourbonnais, who won $1 million on Dec. 23 through the $300,000 Cash Spectacular instant ticket she purchased at Casey's General Store, 1430 N. Convent St., Bourbonnais. Bleyle told the Illinois Lottery she plans on using her one-time payment of $600,000 to pay bills and invest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Add your comments below
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Has anyone been on the jerry springer show?
|Nov '16
|Jon Procter
|2
|Prosecutor sought for Towne
|Nov '16
|Lol
|1
|Kankakee alderwoman announces run for mayor
|Nov '16
|Lol
|1
|Wired Arrow POACHERS (Dec '14)
|Nov '16
|Guardian7
|34
|Kankakee
|Nov '16
|Lol
|1
|Police are demons
|Oct '16
|Daniel
|1
|Review: Shift Rite Transmissions (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|Yomom
|6
Find what you want!
Search Kankakee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC