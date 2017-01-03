Holidays bring welcomed gifts to 3 area lottery winners

Christmas came a day early for Paula Bleyle, of Bourbonnais, who won $1 million on Dec. 23 through the $300,000 Cash Spectacular instant ticket she purchased at Casey's General Store, 1430 N. Convent St., Bourbonnais. Bleyle told the Illinois Lottery she plans on using her one-time payment of $600,000 to pay bills and invest.

