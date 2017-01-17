Grant Park man arrested again in alleged sex crime

Matthew J. Kole, a former track coach at Momence High School and teacher at the Kankakee Area Special Cooperative, was arrested in Indiana on Friday for felony sexual battery and rape of a 16-year-old, according to Newton County Prosecutor Jeffrey Drinski, as well as published reports. The arrest stems from an investigation that began in early 2016 in Bradley when Kole was arrested on similar charges but was ultimately released.

