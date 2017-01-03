Durbin, Duckworth announce more than ...

Durbin, Duckworth announce more than $117 million in federal funding...

19 hrs ago Read more: RiverBender.com

WASHINGTON U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth today announced $117,920,000 in federal funding for Edgar, Kankakee, Madison, Perry Counties to support rural community development projects. Today's funding, provided through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Rural Community Development Initiative Grant, will provide assistance to benefit the City of Paris, Illinois, Olivet Nazarene University Foundation, the Village of St. Jacob, Illinois, and Pinckneyville Community Hospital District.

