Dual restaurants coming to Bradley

The old Starbucks location at 1250 N. Kinzie Ave. in Bradley is being remodeled and will reopen as a dual restaurant - Moe's Southwest Grill and Checker's Hamburgers. Ross Fleckenstein, who is one of the owners of Two Whisks Bakery in Manteno, works on a birthday cake.

