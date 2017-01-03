Club News: Jan. 7, 2016

Club News: Jan. 7, 2016

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 7 Read more: Daily Journal/Sunday Journal

The Cubs tree by Kappa Sigma was voted first place by both children and adults at the Kankakee County Museum's Gallery of Trees. The Cubs tree by Kappa Sigma was voted first place by both children and adults at the Kankakee County Museum's Gallery of Trees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kankakee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Has anyone been on the jerry springer show? Nov '16 Jon Procter 2
News Prosecutor sought for Towne Nov '16 Lol 1
News Kankakee alderwoman announces run for mayor Nov '16 Lol 1
Wired Arrow POACHERS (Dec '14) Nov '16 Guardian7 34
Kankakee Nov '16 Lol 1
Police are demons Oct '16 Daniel 1
Review: Shift Rite Transmissions (Feb '10) Oct '16 Yomom 6
See all Kankakee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kankakee Forum Now

Kankakee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kankakee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Syria
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Kankakee, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,660 • Total comments across all topics: 277,776,184

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC