Club News: Jan. 7, 2016
The Cubs tree by Kappa Sigma was voted first place by both children and adults at the Kankakee County Museum's Gallery of Trees. The Cubs tree by Kappa Sigma was voted first place by both children and adults at the Kankakee County Museum's Gallery of Trees.
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Has anyone been on the jerry springer show?
|Nov '16
|Jon Procter
|2
|Prosecutor sought for Towne
|Nov '16
|Lol
|1
|Kankakee alderwoman announces run for mayor
|Nov '16
|Lol
|1
|Wired Arrow POACHERS (Dec '14)
|Nov '16
|Guardian7
|34
|Kankakee
|Nov '16
|Lol
|1
|Police are demons
|Oct '16
|Daniel
|1
|Review: Shift Rite Transmissions (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|Yomom
|6
