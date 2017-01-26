Club News: Jan. 28, 2016

"The contrast of stark white statues alongside vibrant textiles is something to see in person," said Kankakee County Museum executive director Connie Licon of the Kankakee Quiltmakers exhibit. "The contrast of stark white statues alongside vibrant textiles is something to see in person," said Kankakee County Museum executive director Connie Licon of the Kankakee Quiltmakers exhibit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.