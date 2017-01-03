Church briefs: Jan. 5, 2017

Coal City United Methodist Church, 6805 E. McArdle Road, Coal City, will have a "Hallelujah" Soup Supper from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Each meal will include your choice of homemade cheesy potato or stuffed green pepper soup, a sandwich, crackers, a beverage, ice cream and dessert.

