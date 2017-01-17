Church briefs: Jan. 19, 2017
The women of St. Paul's Lutheran Church Ladies Aid/LWML in Beecher handcrafted 84 fleece blankets. Each blanket was wrapped in Christmas paper and included a handwritten Christmas card with a calendar inserted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr smith
|3 hr
|Curious
|1
|Review: Laborers Local 751 (Jan '15)
|Jan 16
|LaRue Benigh
|7
|David Gandy
|Jan 14
|Mz Thang
|1
|Has anyone been on the jerry springer show?
|Nov '16
|Jon Procter
|2
|Prosecutor sought for Towne
|Nov '16
|Lol
|1
|Kankakee alderwoman announces run for mayor
|Nov '16
|Lol
|1
|Wired Arrow POACHERS (Dec '14)
|Nov '16
|Guardian7
|34
Find what you want!
Search Kankakee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC