Briefcase for Jan. 4, 2017

The Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce is hosting Taste Fest, a food tour through Kankakee County from 5 to 10 p.m. on Jan. 14 at the Riverstone Conference Center in the Hilton Garden Inn in Kankakee. Taste Fest is a collaborative event among the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce, the Kankakee County Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Daily Journal and Hilton Garden Inn to focus on the food experiences available in Kankakee County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.