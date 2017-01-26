Briefcase for Jan. 25, 2017
The Hippocrates Medical Clinic will host a Business After Hours and ribbon-cutting from 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 1 at its new building at 606 E. Court St. in Kankakee. For more information, call 815-216-3446.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr smith
|Jan 20
|Curious
|1
|Review: Laborers Local 751 (Jan '15)
|Jan 16
|LaRue Benigh
|7
|David Gandy
|Jan 14
|Mz Thang
|1
|Has anyone been on the jerry springer show?
|Nov '16
|Jon Procter
|2
|Prosecutor sought for Towne
|Nov '16
|Lol
|1
|Kankakee alderwoman announces run for mayor
|Nov '16
|Lol
|1
|Wired Arrow POACHERS (Dec '14)
|Nov '16
|Guardian7
|34
Find what you want!
Search Kankakee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC