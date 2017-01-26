Blotter: Jan. 27, 2017

Blotter: Jan. 27, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Journal/Sunday Journal

Kankakee police investigated a burglary in the 400 block of South Myrtle Avenue on Jan. 24. The resident said Vizio TV and a PlayStation 4 were missing. It appears the suspect gained entry using a pry tool on a rear door.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kankakee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dr smith Jan 20 Curious 1
Review: Laborers Local 751 (Jan '15) Jan 16 LaRue Benigh 7
David Gandy Jan 14 Mz Thang 1
Has anyone been on the jerry springer show? Nov '16 Jon Procter 2
News Prosecutor sought for Towne Nov '16 Lol 1
News Kankakee alderwoman announces run for mayor Nov '16 Lol 1
Wired Arrow POACHERS (Dec '14) Nov '16 Guardian7 34
See all Kankakee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kankakee Forum Now

Kankakee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kankakee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
 

Kankakee, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,257 • Total comments across all topics: 278,343,835

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC