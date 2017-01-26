Blotter: Jan. 27, 2017
Kankakee police investigated a burglary in the 400 block of South Myrtle Avenue on Jan. 24. The resident said Vizio TV and a PlayStation 4 were missing. It appears the suspect gained entry using a pry tool on a rear door.
