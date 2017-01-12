Blotter: Jan. 12, 2017
Kankakee police arrested Gregory W. King Jr., 28, and charged him with residential burglary on Jan. 8. According to a prosecutor, a witness said King and another man broke into a home in the 100 block of North Evergreen Avenue. The witness saw them carry various items from the home, including tires and rims.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Add your comments below
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Has anyone been on the jerry springer show?
|Nov '16
|Jon Procter
|2
|Prosecutor sought for Towne
|Nov '16
|Lol
|1
|Kankakee alderwoman announces run for mayor
|Nov '16
|Lol
|1
|Wired Arrow POACHERS (Dec '14)
|Nov '16
|Guardian7
|34
|Kankakee
|Nov '16
|Lol
|1
|Police are demons
|Oct '16
|Daniel
|1
|Review: Shift Rite Transmissions (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|Yomom
|6
Find what you want!
Search Kankakee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC