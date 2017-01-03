Blotter: Jan. 10, 2017

Blotter: Jan. 10, 2017

Bourbonnais police arrested Sarah R. Walsh and arrested her for two counts of possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 5. During a search of a vehicle that was reported stolen, Walsh was found to have a plastic bag containing heroin and two bags of cocaine that also tested positive. A judge set her bond at $10,000.

