Baumgartner sets home base in Kankakee
Riverside Healthcare human resources manager Lori Hoekstra gives a presentation on employee engagement Wednesday afternoon during the first Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce Power Hour event at the Kankakee Public Library. The lunchtime discussion on Employee Engagement was hosted by the Kankakee Area Human Resource Managers Association.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Add your comments below
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr smith
|4 hr
|Curious
|1
|Review: Laborers Local 751 (Jan '15)
|Jan 16
|LaRue Benigh
|7
|David Gandy
|Jan 14
|Mz Thang
|1
|Has anyone been on the jerry springer show?
|Nov '16
|Jon Procter
|2
|Prosecutor sought for Towne
|Nov '16
|Lol
|1
|Kankakee alderwoman announces run for mayor
|Nov '16
|Lol
|1
|Wired Arrow POACHERS (Dec '14)
|Nov '16
|Guardian7
|34
Find what you want!
Search Kankakee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC