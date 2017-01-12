Annual bird count sees three rarities

A migrant Ross' goose, which Cornell Lab of Ornithology describes as similar to "a miniature version of the more abundant snow goose," was photographed by Kankakee birder Jed Hertz last week among the much larger domestic white geese on Island Park, near the millrace spillway. The Ross' goose "breeds in the central Arctic and winters primarily in central California, but it is becoming more frequent farther east," Cornell Lab of Ornithology notes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.