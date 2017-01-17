A ship named Kankakee
The Kankakee County Museum's World War II exhibit contains the ship's wheel from the bridge of the U.S.S. Kankakee and other artifacts donated by former crewmen of the ship. Battling turbulent seas in January 1944, the U.S.S. Kankakee simultaneously refuels two ships: the light cruiser U.S.S. Montpelier and in the background, a Fletcher-class destroyer.
