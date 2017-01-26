90th Birthday: Theresa Johnson
Theresa Johnson, of Bradley, is celebrating her 90th birthday with a gathering being planned by her children to celebrate later this spring. She was born Feb. 2, 1927, on her parents' farm in rural St. George.
