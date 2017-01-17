50th Anniversary: Andy and Kathy Brorsen
Andy and Kathy Brorsen, of Bourbonnais, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They married on Jan. 5, 1967, at First Evangelical United Brethren Church in St. Joseph, Mich., with reception the following week at the Bradley EUB Church.
