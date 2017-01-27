2 injured in Kankakee shooting

2 injured in Kankakee shooting

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal/Sunday Journal

Two people were shot about 2:30 a.m. Saturday at a birthday party in the 1600 block of East Eagle Street in Kankakee - but both are expected to live. A 28-year-old Kankakee man, who police believe was targeted, was shot in the jaw and the bullet was lodged near his spine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kankakee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dr smith Jan 20 Curious 1
Review: Laborers Local 751 (Jan '15) Jan 16 LaRue Benigh 7
David Gandy Jan 14 Mz Thang 1
Has anyone been on the jerry springer show? Nov '16 Jon Procter 2
News Prosecutor sought for Towne Nov '16 Lol 1
News Kankakee alderwoman announces run for mayor Nov '16 Lol 1
Wired Arrow POACHERS (Dec '14) Nov '16 Guardian7 34
See all Kankakee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kankakee Forum Now

Kankakee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kankakee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Kankakee, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,437 • Total comments across all topics: 278,196,444

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC