Salvation Army raises $103K

Bell ringer Arlene Ellis of Kankakee rings her bell next to her Salvation Army red kettle in the rain outside the Jewel store in Bourbonnais in November. The Salvation Army of Kankakee still is collecting donations, but as of Dec. 23, it has raised more than $103,000, just about as much as it did last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.