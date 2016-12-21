Salvation Army raises $103K
Bell ringer Arlene Ellis of Kankakee rings her bell next to her Salvation Army red kettle in the rain outside the Jewel store in Bourbonnais in November. The Salvation Army of Kankakee still is collecting donations, but as of Dec. 23, it has raised more than $103,000, just about as much as it did last year.
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Has anyone been on the jerry springer show?
|Nov '16
|Jon Procter
|2
|Prosecutor sought for Towne
|Nov '16
|Lol
|1
|Kankakee alderwoman announces run for mayor
|Nov '16
|Lol
|1
|Wired Arrow POACHERS (Dec '14)
|Nov '16
|Guardian7
|34
|Kankakee
|Nov '16
|Lol
|1
|Police are demons
|Oct '16
|Daniel
|1
|Review: Shift Rite Transmissions (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|Yomom
|6
