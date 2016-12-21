River trail bridge hits snag
While railroad workers replace rail ties on the existing bridge over the Kankakee River, workers from Kankakee Valley Construction Company work on the new pedestrian/bicycle bridge for the Kankakee Riverfront Trail which will span the river adjacent to the railroad bridge north of Court Street in Kankakee. While railroad workers replace rail ties on the existing bridge over the Kankakee River, workers from Kankakee Valley Construction Company work on the new pedestrian/bicycle bridge for the Kankakee Riverfront Trail which will span the river adjacent to the railroad bridge north of Court Street in Kankakee.
