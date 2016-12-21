Pot dispensary gets early OK in Kankakee

Pot dispensary gets early OK in Kankakee

The city of Kankakee's planning board has given a medical marijuana dispensary the green light to open a location in the 900 block of South Schuyler Avenue - but the city council still needs to approve it. The measure goes before the city council at the Jan. 3 meeting, according to 2nd Ward Ald.

