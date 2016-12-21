Paramount gets new reclining seats
The new seats at the Paramount have a push-button control that easily reclines the seat back and forth and has a foot rest to give you better comfort than if you were at home in your living room. There's also plenty of room between rows, so no more squeezing past your neighbors to get to your seat.
