Paramount ditches old seating for recliners
With the old seating removed, the cavernous interior of the Paramount Theater in Kankakee continues in its renovation. Changing to comfortable, recliner style chairs instead of typical theater seats will be complete prior to the showing of this year's Christmas holiday movie blockbusters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Add your comments below
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Has anyone been on the jerry springer show?
|Nov '16
|Jon Procter
|2
|Prosecutor sought for Towne
|Nov '16
|Lol
|1
|Kankakee alderwoman announces run for mayor
|Nov '16
|Lol
|1
|Wired Arrow POACHERS (Dec '14)
|Nov '16
|Guardian7
|34
|Kankakee
|Nov '16
|Lol
|1
|Police are demons
|Oct '16
|Daniel
|1
|Review: Shift Rite Transmissions (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|Yomom
|6
Find what you want!
Search Kankakee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC