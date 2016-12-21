Man somehow survives dramatic crash

A Kankakee man remained in custody at the Jerome Combs Detention Center today, but he is seemingly lucky to be alive. Jonathan A. Ahrens, 30, was arrested at 2:20 a.m. Monday for driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license and illegal transportation of alcohol after being involved in a one-car accident which ended with the vehicle coming to a stop in the front yard of a home at 3951 Illinois Route 115, east of Herscher.

