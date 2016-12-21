Kankakee park district facing insolvency; nearly whole staff laid off
After the majority of the Kankakee Valley Park District staff was laid off, volunteers man the RecCenter on Wednesday afternoon. If the district can't borrow money, it faces more permanent cuts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Has anyone been on the jerry springer show?
|Nov '16
|Jon Procter
|2
|Prosecutor sought for Towne
|Nov '16
|Lol
|1
|Kankakee alderwoman announces run for mayor
|Nov '16
|Lol
|1
|Wired Arrow POACHERS (Dec '14)
|Nov '16
|Guardian7
|34
|Kankakee
|Nov '16
|Lol
|1
|Police are demons
|Oct '16
|Daniel
|1
|Review: Shift Rite Transmissions (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|Yomom
|6
Find what you want!
Search Kankakee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC