Kankakee area teen pleads guilty to murder

Jayson Caldwell, the second defendant facing charges for the 2013 killing of a 70-year-old hog farmer near Kankakee, on Tuesday pleaded guilty to the murder just hours after his trial began. The 18-year-old, who was 15 at the time of the crime, told the judge he was willing to take a blind plea in exchange for several other charges, including attempted residential burglary and possession of a stolen firearm, being dropped.

