Kankakee area teen pleads guilty to m...

Kankakee area teen pleads guilty to murder

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: The Times

Jayson Caldwell, the second defendant facing charges for the 2013 killing of a 70-year-old hog farmer near Kankakee, on Tuesday pleaded guilty to the murder just hours after his trial began. The 18-year-old, who was 15 at the time of the crime, told the judge he was willing to take a blind plea in exchange for several other charges, including attempted residential burglary and possession of a stolen firearm, being dropped.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kankakee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Has anyone been on the jerry springer show? Nov '16 Jon Procter 2
News Prosecutor sought for Towne Nov '16 Lol 1
News Kankakee alderwoman announces run for mayor Nov '16 Lol 1
Wired Arrow POACHERS (Dec '14) Nov '16 Guardian7 34
Kankakee Nov '16 Lol 1
Police are demons Oct '16 Daniel 1
Review: Shift Rite Transmissions (Feb '10) Oct '16 Yomom 6
See all Kankakee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kankakee Forum Now

Kankakee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kankakee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Ebola
 

Kankakee, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,484 • Total comments across all topics: 277,307,846

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC