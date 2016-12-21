Kankakee area teen pleads guilty to murder
Jayson Caldwell, the second defendant facing charges for the 2013 killing of a 70-year-old hog farmer near Kankakee, on Tuesday pleaded guilty to the murder just hours after his trial began. The 18-year-old, who was 15 at the time of the crime, told the judge he was willing to take a blind plea in exchange for several other charges, including attempted residential burglary and possession of a stolen firearm, being dropped.
