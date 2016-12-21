How the Paramount Theatre survived 85 years from its Depression-era start
When the refurbished Paramount Theatre opened in December 1988, the first event was a preview evening to raise funds for the Kankakee Junior League. The feature film that evening was "The Champ," which had played there in 1931.
