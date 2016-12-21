Holiday meals for veterans
The Veterans Assistance Commission of Kankakee County has been given donations from various military veterans organizations to assist veterans and their families with holiday meals. Every year, the VAC gives away totes of complete holiday meals where it just requires the recipient to cook and prepare the meal.
