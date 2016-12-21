Club News: Dec. 31, 2016

Club News: Dec. 31, 2016

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 31 Read more: Daily Journal/Sunday Journal

Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism will have the opening reception for their "Art of Faces" exhibit from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Jan. 13. Entries still are being accepted for artwork showing faces of anything or anyone; applications to be accepted into the exhibit are due Jan. 6. The cost is $15 for up to five entries, payable with the application. For more information, call 815-685-9057.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kankakee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Has anyone been on the jerry springer show? Nov '16 Jon Procter 2
News Prosecutor sought for Towne Nov '16 Lol 1
News Kankakee alderwoman announces run for mayor Nov '16 Lol 1
Wired Arrow POACHERS (Dec '14) Nov '16 Guardian7 34
Kankakee Nov '16 Lol 1
Police are demons Oct '16 Daniel 1
Review: Shift Rite Transmissions (Feb '10) Oct '16 Yomom 6
See all Kankakee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kankakee Forum Now

Kankakee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kankakee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Kankakee, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,579 • Total comments across all topics: 277,570,558

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC