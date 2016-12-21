Club News: Dec. 31, 2016

Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism will have the opening reception for their "Art of Faces" exhibit from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Jan. 13. Entries still are being accepted for artwork showing faces of anything or anyone; applications to be accepted into the exhibit are due Jan. 6. The cost is $15 for up to five entries, payable with the application. For more information, call 815-685-9057.

