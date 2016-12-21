Club News: Dec. 10, 2016
The cast for Paxton Market Street Theatre's Christmas production, "Fruitcakes," is, left to right, front row: Carson Goss, Ashton Goss, Grace McCoy, Kendyl Badgley, Paityn Badgley and Siara Gonzalez; middle row: Keegan Medlock, Alex Swanson, Mackenzie Swan, Jordan Goss, Beth Anderson and Sherry Janowski; and back row: Greg Herriott, Pam Herriott, Chuck Belanger, Jaelynn Hewerdine, Carson Vaughn, Kevin Renfron, Tammy Belanger and Phil Duling.
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Has anyone been on the jerry springer show?
|Nov '16
|Jon Procter
|2
|Prosecutor sought for Towne
|Nov '16
|Lol
|1
|Kankakee alderwoman announces run for mayor
|Nov '16
|Lol
|1
|Wired Arrow POACHERS (Dec '14)
|Nov '16
|Guardian7
|34
|Kankakee
|Nov '16
|Lol
|1
|Police are demons
|Oct '16
|Daniel
|1
|Review: Shift Rite Transmissions (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|Yomom
|6
