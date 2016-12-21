5 things to do this weekend
Kankakee musician Todd Hazelrigg plays the Arlo Guthrie song "City of New Orleans" before the infamous train arrives at the Kankakee Depot earlier this year, as a crew member for BBC's documentary series "Great American Railroad Journeys" films the scene. "Rogue One: A Story Wars Story" was a pleasant surprise.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Add your comments below
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Has anyone been on the jerry springer show?
|Nov '16
|Jon Procter
|2
|Prosecutor sought for Towne
|Nov '16
|Lol
|1
|Kankakee alderwoman announces run for mayor
|Nov '16
|Lol
|1
|Wired Arrow POACHERS (Dec '14)
|Nov '16
|Guardian7
|34
|Kankakee
|Nov '16
|Lol
|1
|Police are demons
|Oct '16
|Daniel
|1
|Review: Shift Rite Transmissions (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|Yomom
|6
Find what you want!
Search Kankakee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC