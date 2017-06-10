Sunday Go Pick: Valley Vivaldi kicks off in Allentown

Valley Vivaldi, the summer chamber series presented by Pennsylvania Sinfonia, kicks off Sunday, June 11 in Allentown with an eclectic program of works by Corelli, Bach, Baldassare and Vivaldi. Two pieces features two flutes, played by Robin Kani and Christine Moulton - Concerto in C Major and Brandenburg Concerto No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.