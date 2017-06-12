Kane says prosecutor given too much power, seeks dismissal16 minutes ago
The former Pennsylvania attorney general who's been sentenced to jail for leaking secret grand jury information and lying about it says a judge gave too much power to the special prosecutor who investigated her. Kathleen Kane argues in a document filed with Superior Court on Friday that Judge William Carpenter's decision to give the special prosecutor grand jury authority was illegal and unconstitutional.
