Kane firemen respond to 2 calls
The Kane Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call at 5:09 p.m. Tuesday at the West Side Grill at 118 Oak St. Fire Chief Tim Holt said someone at the business reported a smell of smoke. He said volunteer firefighters, using a thermo-imaging camera, did not locate a fire or a source of the alleged smoke.
